DUNEDIN, Fla. — Kimberly Platt is used to throwing big, beautiful parties at the Honu, a Dunedin restaurant and tiki bar she owns with her wife, Lisa.

But even she's surprised by the record number of party-goers showing up for this year's monthlong Pride celebration.

WATCH: Dunedin Pride draws record crowds for its monthlong townwide inclusive celebration

Dunedin Pride draws record crowds for its monthlong townwide inclusive celebration

"All of our events we've had so far, we're seeing double, sometimes even triple, the attendance we had last year," she says.

The Honu is a prime Pride party paradise, but Kimberly says the whole town is behind the inclusive celebration this year, with events being held all over Dunedin.

Shops and restaurants up and down Main Street fly Pride flags. Retailers sell Dunedin Pride T-shirts and accessories. The Dunedin Blue Jays had a special game and Pride hat made, a show of solidarity that's so very, beautifully Dunedin.

Kimberly and Jason Gernat of Blur Nightclub, another Pride hotspot here, formed a nonprofit called Dunedin Pride, which is now leading the way when it comes to the June celebration.

"Dunedin has a sense of community that you just can't find anywhere else," says Jason.

There have already been A LOT of Pride parties in Dunedin so far, but rest assured, there are A LOT still left on the calendar, including the Honu's Ka Pakele Rum Bar Rainbow Dinner and Blur's Bingo and Brunch.

For a full calendar of Dunedin Pride events, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.