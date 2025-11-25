DUNEDIN, Fla. — Just in time for the relatives coming to town (and staying forever), Dunedin's new Apoteak is an old-school apothecary that wants to chill you out.

Owner Marie Grilli and herbalist Michelle Bosworth take Mother Nature's bounty and make teas, tinctures, delicious concoctions, even scones (!) all in the name of a More Balanced You.

WATCH: Dunedin's Apoteak is an old-school apothecary that wants to help you handle the holidays

Marie says she wants Apoteak "to be a warm hug, a place to connect to yourself and others."

There are also candles, clothes, and more, all meant to help you achieve a little zen during turbulent times (you know, like Thanksgiving and Christmas).

They also host classes and demonstrations at their bar area for all levels of health-seekers.

You can even order two different Sean Daly teas, blends inspired by Tampa Bay 28's always-upbeat reporter. One tea gets you pumped up; the other gets you nice and calm and ready for bed.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

