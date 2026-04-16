Eastbound lane blocked on Gandy Bridge into Tampa after crash: FHP

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The left eastbound lane on Gandy Bridge heading into Tampa is closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on an eastbound lane of the bridge.

FHP traffic cameras show emergency vehicles on the scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.