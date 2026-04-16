Eastbound lane blocked on Gandy Bridge into Tampa after crash: FHP

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The left eastbound lane on Gandy Bridge heading into Tampa is closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pinellas County.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on an eastbound lane of the bridge.
FHP traffic cameras show emergency vehicles on the scene.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback
The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.
Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback