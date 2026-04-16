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Eastbound lane blocked on Gandy Bridge into Tampa after crash: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol Camera
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol Camera
Posted

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The left eastbound lane on Gandy Bridge heading into Tampa is closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on an eastbound lane of the bridge.

FHP traffic cameras show emergency vehicles on the scene.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback

The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.

Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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