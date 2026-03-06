ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Buy a bowl. Feed a community.

One of Tampa Bay's most creative fundraisers of the year — literally and figuratively — the annual "Empty Bowls" event will pack the Clay Center of St. Petersburg on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WATCH: 'Empty Bowls' event at Clay Center of St. Petersburg will help people in need on March 14

'Empty Bowls' event at Clay Center of St. Petersburg will help people in need

Guests can buy an artisan-crafted bowl for $30. They can then fill that bowl with lunch prepared by some of the area's best chefs (Olivia, the Helm Seafood Parlor). There will be a silent auction, entertainment, and more.

It's a great party, but better yet, it's a great way to boost a community.

All proceeds benefit St. Pete nonprofit Daystar Life, which helps thousands of families struggling with food insecurity and financial instability.

Clay Center artisans, led by the legendary Lyn Van Voorst, have made about 900 bowls for this year's event. (Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly made a bowl, too — although we can't guarantee it's as expertly crafted as the others.)

To buy tickets to Empty Bowls, go here.

To follow Sean Daly on Instagram, go here.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.