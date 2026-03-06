Man accused of trying to kill victim with hammer, said 'God' told him to do it: LPD

LARGO, FLA — Largo police arrested a man on Wednesday after he was accused of trying to kill an 84-year-old victim with a hammer, saying "God" told him to do it, according to a report.

The Largo Police Department (LPD) charged Brian Rye, 55, with attempted first-degree murder.

According to an arresting affidavit, Rye said he was told by his “father (God)” to kill the victim who he claimed was a pedophile.

Rye and the victim did not know each other, the report stated.

Rye went to the man’s home and knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, Rye tossed a liquid in the man’s face to blind him.

Once blinded, Rye attacked the victim with a hammer he took from his toolbox, police officials said.

The man suffered wounds to his eyes, arms and head.

Rye told police, “I was going to kill him,” the affidavit stated.

Rye was additionally charged with burglary with battery, aggravated battery, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence

Rye was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.