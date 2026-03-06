SUV hits man crossing road when cross sign was not activated: Pinellas Park Police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 66-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by an SUV at 70th Avenue North in Pinellas Park, according to police.

Pinellas Park Police Department said officers responded to the incident shortly after 7:30 a.m. March 5 in the 3800 block of 70th Avenue North, after a Lexus SUV, driven by 55-year-old Maria Nguyen hit Byron Tavenner, who was attempting to cross north in the marked crosswalk but the cross sign was not activated at the time.

Officers report Nguyen was traveling west on 70th Avenue, when she failed to see Tavenner in the roadway.

Tavenner died after being transported to the hospital, per the police report.

Speed and impairment are not listed as a factor, according to police.

Nguyen received a citation, but police said no criminal charges are expected in the case.