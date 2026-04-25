Five juveniles, one adult arrested after stolen SUV pursuit in Pinellas County: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested five juveniles and one adult early Saturday after a stolen SUV fled from a traffic stop, leading to a short pursuit and chase in Pinellas County, according to a news release.

Around 1:30 a.m., troopers said a license plate reader alert flagged a red Honda SUV reported stolen the day before out of Hillsborough County. Troopers spotted the vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 19, just south of Countryside Boulevard, and tried to stop it.

When emergency lights and sirens were activated, FHP said the SUV’s driver fled, exiting onto Countryside Boulevard and driving east into oncoming lanes. After a brief pursuit, troopers used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to disable the vehicle near Countryside Boulevard and Village Drive.

Troopers said six occupants ran from the Honda into a nearby apartment complex. A perimeter was set with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater Police Department, K-9 units, and aviation. All six were eventually found and taken into custody.

The driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, and dealing/possession of stolen property, per the release.

Four passengers — three juveniles and 18-year-old Alan Garrett of St. Petersburg — were charged with resisting without violence. Garrett also faces a charge of marijuana possession under 20 grams, FHP said.

A fifth juvenile passenger was released to her parents after cooperating with troopers, according to the release.

FHP said the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is the originating agency for the stolen vehicle investigation.