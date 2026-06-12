DUNEDIN — Team USA begins its World Cup pursuit with a match against Paraguay on Friday night, but no matter what country you are rooting for, it seems like there is a watch party for you in Dunedin.

“We are going to have little food menus going around during the games, we’ll have drink specials, we are going to make a couple cocktails for the game specifically,” said Katelin James, a server at Cricketers British Pub and Restaurant.

Watch report from Robert Boyd

Dunedin offers World Cup watch parties for fans of all countries

James said during the World Cup, they aren’t just rooting for goals, they’re rooting for customers.

“It’s a little bit slower because the snowbirds all left but with the games, we’ll have people come in, so it’s a great way to bring up the crowd,” said James.

Even though they are British-themed, USA chants are welcome and encouraged.

“I just root for whoever is playing, if they cheer I cheer, if I have more people for one team I cheer for them,” said James.

Across town at The West End Market, they are hoping to use World Cup watch parties as an introduction to the community. They just opened in December.

“I know I’m living in an apartment right now; you can only turn that TV up so loud, so if you really want to get raucous and bellow joy from the deepest depths of your soul you got to get out to do it,” said Heather Fomshell.

Fomshell works at Saddlebred Café, one of seven independent businesses to call the market home.

“Originally from Germany so we have a big heart for soccer or as they like to call it, 'football,'" said Fomshell.

This month, businesses from all backgrounds are teaming up to make sure their watch parties keep fans coming back for more.

“Here in The West End Market we have the largest viewing screen in all of Dunedin, so if you want your World Cup viewing experience large and in-charge this is where you have to come,” said Fomshell.

The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce said the city has always had an international flair with the Toronto Blue Jays, the abundance of World Cup watch parties just adds to it.

“So we have people from all over the world that live here and come down here so it’s not just USA it’s other countries that people are coming out to support and show love to our great businesses,” said Janette Donoghue.

It’s not just businesses that are hoping to benefit from the World Cup. The Scottish American Society is always looking for new members, and no better way to attract them than having a fun-filled watch party for Team Scotland.

“The one thing that we pride ourselves in this organization is everyone is welcome, so you don’t have to be Scottish, if you come along you can join us,” said Allen McHale. “There wouldn’t be any party without the Scotts in the World Cup and that’s what we are going to do in Dunedin.”

“Experience something different, go somewhere new, meet new people, I think it’s a great opportunity to get all of us together and cheer on USA,” said Donoghue.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.