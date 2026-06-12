PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been six months since an 87-year-old man went missing in Largo. His granddaughter is speaking out, asking the community for help in the search.

"It's hard to believe it's been six months. Every time the 12th of the month comes by. It just doesn't make sense that there haven't been any answers," said Elena Mita.

Elena Mita said it's been a long, painful six months.

Family speaks out six months after Largo man goes missing

"When it actually happens to you, it's like this is like something in a movie, this isn't real," said Mita.

She’s said she’s been without her beloved grandfather, Petro Kuqo, for far too long.

“He was really great…he loved hanging out with family, loved being outside and going on walks with us," said Mita.

He went missing back on December 12 of last year.

Largo Police said he disappeared after wandering off around the Pointe Apartments. They said he has dementia.

Soon after he went missing, police crews looked for him using drones, water searches and search dogs.

Family members said as recently as last week, Largo Police used search dogs to look through the wooded area behind the complex.

"But we weren't able to find any leads at all, which makes us believe that he definitely didn't leave this area on foot and isn't in this direct area," said Mita.

Mita said the journey to find her grandfather has been a long one, but it's not over yet.

“It’s hard to come to terms with that this is something that is continuously happening to you and you don't know when you're going to have an answer," said Mita.

Despite months of agony, she’s not giving up hope.

The family is asking anyone with information on the search to contact Largo Police.

“We haven’t given up and I know Largo Police haven’t given up looking into this case so we are still trying. Trying our best," said Mita.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.