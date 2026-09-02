Flock camera helps St. Pete officers find missing 99-year-old man: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A missing 99-year-old man St. Petersburg man was found on Tuesday after a Flock camera picked him up, police officials said.

Karl Josephs, 99, was last seen at his home on Alamanda Way South around 12:30 p.m.

He left in his 2006 Red Toyota Corolla to drive to his daughter’s home on 69th Avenue South near 20th Street South and was not heard from again.

His family was concerned that he may have been lost or confused.

But that’s when a Flock camera picked him up in the Tyrone area, St. Petersburg Police Department officials said.

That’s where officers found him.

He did not require medical attention.