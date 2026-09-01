Clearwater group surpasses signature threshold to challenge City Council's South Garden Avenue decision

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — A Clearwater grassroots organization has collected more than 7,300 signatures in its effort to reverse a recent City Council decision to vacate a portion of South Garden Avenue for the Church of Scientology.

WFTS / Map: City of Clearwater Portion of South Garden Avenue that City has vacated

Save the Garden needed 7,067 signatures to trigger a review of the Clearwater City Council's 3-2 vote to vacate part of South Garden Avenue. The group has now surpassed that threshold.

WATCH: Clearwater group tops signature threshold to challenge S. Garden Ave. decision

Clearwater group tops signature threshold to challenge S. Garden Ave. decision

Brooks Gibbs, campaign director for Save the Garden, said the response reflects growing momentum in the community.

"The energy in the city to make voter approval required for any street or land transfer downtown is at an all-time high," Gibbs said.

WFTS Volunteers with Save the Garden

Volunteers, like Patt Tiemeier, have joined the effort, saying it speaks to a broader vision for the city's future.

"I really believe in the mission of making sure that the whole of Clearwater, not just part of Clearwater, has a say in what happens to our downtown area," Tiemeier said.

Clearwater City Council Member Ryan Cotton, who voted in favor of the street vacation, said public safety drove his decision.

"So, when I had to weigh it, safety came in paramount because I still am a first responder, I'm a firefighter, and I see the different dangers that occur, especially near roadways," Cotton said.

Save the Garden is also pursuing a second petition aimed at requiring voter approval for future street or land transfers by the City.

WFTS S Garden Ave

"We are really gathering signatures for two petitions. The first one is to get Garden Avenue back, keep it a public street, but then the second petition is to make sure the City doesn't do this again without voter approval," Gibbs said.

The effort comes as additional Clearwater streets are under discussion. The City has scheduled discussion regarding an ordinance to vacate Laura Street, Grove Street, and the alleyway for discussion during a city council meeting on Sept. 17.

Gibbs said the City should pause any further vacations until residents have a chance to weigh in.

"I think it is inappropriate. I think they should pause any street vacations and wait for this referendum, for the people to change the charter, and then let the people decide because that's what we want," Gibbs said.

The deadline to collect signatures is Sept. 16. Save the Garden says it will continue collecting signatures until then, after which the signatures will be reviewed by the City Clerk.

The City sent Tampa Bay 28 this information when we first reported the story in July.

The City Clerk will review the petitions to determine if they are sufficient. If deemed sufficient, Council will reconsider Ordinance 9907-26. If Council does not repeal the ordinance after the petition was determined to be sufficient, the referred ordinance will be presented to the voters.

City of Clearwater



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.