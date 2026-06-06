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Fort Myers man charged after intentionally ramming Clearwater police vehicle: CPD

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Clearwater Police Department
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested on Saturday after he rammed his car into a Clearwater officer’s vehicle at a red light, causing minor injuries, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

The crash happened around midnight on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near U.S. Highway 19. CPD said Garrett Burr, 28, deliberately accelerated his 2025 Kia Soul into the marked Ford F-150 the officer was driving.

The officer was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, treated for minor injuries, and later released, according to a news release.

Burr told officers he intentionally struck the vehicle but did not give a reason and refused to answer further questions.

Police said Burr was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

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