Fourth suspect charged, arrested in shooting death of man in St. Petersburg: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Another suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 39-year-old man in St. Petersburg last month.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they arrested 19-year-old D'antrell Davis on Monday. He is suspected in the shooting of Reginald L. Booth on 9th Avenue South on July 29.

After the incident, Booth was hospitalized, where he died.

Davis is charged with felony murder and kidnapping. Davis is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

The three other suspects, include 18-year-old Larrion Boyd, 19-year-old Keshaun Lamb who were charged with felony murder and armed kidnapping, as well as 31-year-old Dnerius McCullough who was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.