Free St. Pete Reads Lit Fest this Saturday at Woodson African-American Museum of Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Book lovers rejoice!

This Saturday, at the must-visit Woodson African-American Museum of Florida in South St. Pete (2240 9th Ave. S), the free St. Pete Reads Lit Fest will be a reader's dream event.

The festival is for all-ages, but is especially targeted at the next generation of readers, getting kids excited about picking up, and getting lost in, a book.

WATCH: Free St. Pete Reads Lit Fest this Saturday

St. Pete Reads Lit Fest at the Woodson Museum

Author appearances, giveaways, book swaps, music and very cool vendors will celebrate the written word from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make sure and stop by the booths for Bookish & Bonita (make-your-own blingy bookmarks and more) and Word Is Bond Books, a mobile bookstore (which is all about "access and representation") which will sell new books but also host a bring-one-get-one book swap with Bookish & Bonita.

For more on the St. Pete Reads Lit Fest, go here.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, go here.