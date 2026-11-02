Free St. Pete Reads Lit Fest this Saturday at Woodson African-American Museum of Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Book lovers rejoice!
This Saturday, at the must-visit Woodson African-American Museum of Florida in South St. Pete (2240 9th Ave. S), the free St. Pete Reads Lit Fest will be a reader's dream event.
The festival is for all-ages, but is especially targeted at the next generation of readers, getting kids excited about picking up, and getting lost in, a book.
WATCH: Free St. Pete Reads Lit Fest this Saturday
Author appearances, giveaways, book swaps, music and very cool vendors will celebrate the written word from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Make sure and stop by the booths for Bookish & Bonita (make-your-own blingy bookmarks and more) and Word Is Bond Books, a mobile bookstore (which is all about "access and representation") which will sell new books but also host a bring-one-get-one book swap with Bookish & Bonita.
For more on the St. Pete Reads Lit Fest, go here.
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