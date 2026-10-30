Hit-and-run crash blocking two right lanes on I-275 in Pinellas

PINLLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A hit and run crash on northbound Interstate 275 is blocking two right lanes in Pinellas county, officials said.
The crash with injuries on I-275 is right before 54th Ave North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Two right lanes are blocked.
Motorists are advised to use caution.
Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial
Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.
Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial