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Hit-and-run crash blocking two right lanes on I-275 in Pinellas

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FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
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PINLLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A hit and run crash on northbound Interstate 275 is blocking two right lanes in Pinellas county, officials said.

The crash with injuries on I-275 is right before 54th Ave North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two right lanes are blocked.

Motorists are advised to use caution.

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