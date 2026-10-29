St. Pete residents voice hope about Historic Gas Plant development

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Having the World Series at Tropicana Field was a dream for many, but now many people in St. Pete are asking, “What’s next?”

Tropicana Field only has two more years before it is scheduled to be demolished and the area is redeveloped.

Now that the excitement of the World Series is settling down, the focus is now switching gears.

"It's huge … because once a decision is made, you can’t go backwards," said Dianna Zelt.

With only two seasons left of baseball at Tropicana Field, people who live in St. Pete said planning for development of the Historic Gas Plant District needs to really begin.

"Now they need to really, I believe, go out and talk to people and see what they might want to do," said Zelt.

The selected developer of the Historic Gas Plant District, The Burg Bid, is asking the community to complete a survey, inquiring about what people want to see on the 86 acres of land.

Dianna Zelt said she wants to see more green space.

“It would be lovely, just some trees and some green grass and some parks … or something a little quaint with small buildings. And we have plenty of vendors who would love to go there, so we can walk around,” Zelt said.

Zelt wants to see St. Pete’s small-town feel remain unchanged. It’s something Afi Holand, who works at a barbershop near Tropicana Field, agrees with.

"I would love to see, me personally, less development, more greenery and trees … I think it’s important to connect with nature and creation," said Holand.

Both Zelt and Holand said whatever happens with the land, they hope the original residents of the Historic Gas Plant District are included.

“It’s the people who have lived here for a while, and they are also the ones who put money back into our economy,” Zelt said.

“Keep the people in mind, and move with heart … not just with money. Not everything is about the dollar. It’s about family, it’s about the next generation, it’s about youth, and that’s really important,” Holand said.

Holand said everyone’s input is critical before development begins.

“We need to speak up and, you know, voice what we would like to see for the future,” Holand said.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.