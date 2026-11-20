PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck crashed into a building in Pinellas County Friday morning after the driver confused the accelerator pedal with the brake, according to police.

The crash happened in the 7600 block of Bryan Dairy Road.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the driver was extricated from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police said the building sustained no structural damage, and no roads were closed as a result of the crash.

Pinellas Park police and fire crews responded to the scene.