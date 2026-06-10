Girls Only Construction Camp in Pinellas County preps students for a growing industry

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Addison Parapon wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

But the 11-year-old middle schooler at Madeira Beach Fundamental knows life can throw you curveballs.

"If I can't be a police officer, this would be my Plan B," she says.

"This" is construction.

In fact, Addison is one of dozens of students attending Girls Only Construction Camp this week, a 4-day experience hosted by Pinellas County Schools at Jacobson Technical High School in Seminole.

No boys here learning a thriving trade? Addison is fine with that.

"They're always like, we're so much better than girls," she says with a shrug.

Instructor Christine Ferry, past president of the National Association of Women in Construction, says women have become a coveted hire in this field.

"This is something females should be flocking to," she says. "There is money to be made. There is construction in Florida happening all over the place."

Girls Only Construction Camp packs a lot of teaching in just a few days. The students will learn general construction techniques, build chairs for Habitat for Humanity and even make themselves a keepsake cutting board.

For more Pinellas County camps, including a Girls Only Automotive Camp, go here.

For more with Sean Daly, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.