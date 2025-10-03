Gov. DeSantis dedicates portion of Pinellas Trail to Hulk Hogan

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dedicated a portion of the Pinellas Trail to the late Hulk Hogan.

The governor held a press conference at Hogan's Hangout, a restaurant and bar in Clearwater, on Oct. 3.

DeSantis announced a two-mile stretch of the Pinellas Trail will be renamed in Hogan's honor.

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was a famed wrestler and entertainer who lived in the Clearwater area for many years. He died on July 24.