2 St. Petersburg officers injured in golf cart crash

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two officers were injured in a crash involving a golf cart and an SUV on Thursday.

SPPD said the crash occurred at the intersection of 38th Ave N and 37th St North.

Investigators said a Honda CR-V was turning north onto 38th Avenue North when it collided with a golf cart carrying two officers.

One officer was ejected from the golf cart, according to the report.

Police said both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

SPPPD said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with this ongoing investigation.