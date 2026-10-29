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2 St. Petersburg officers injured in golf cart crash

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WFTS
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ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two officers were injured in a crash involving a golf cart and an SUV on Thursday.

SPPD said the crash occurred at the intersection of 38th Ave N and 37th St North.

Investigators said a Honda CR-V was turning north onto 38th Avenue North when it collided with a golf cart carrying two officers.

One officer was ejected from the golf cart, according to the report.

Police said both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

SPPPD said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with this ongoing investigation.

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