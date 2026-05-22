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Armed home invasion suspect dead after Pinellas deputy-involved shooting: Clearwater officials

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CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials said detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Friday morning in unincorporated Clearwater.

According to Clearwater officials, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about an armed home invasion in the 1000 block of Candler Road just before 6:45 a.m. on May 22.

The suspect, a man who officials say broke into the home, is dead, per the report.

No injuries were reported to the homeowner or deputies, per officials.

Officials said detectives with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating the shooting.

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy will brief the media later this morning, and Tampa Bay 28 will be in attendance to learn more.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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