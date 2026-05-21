Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

84-year-old Clearwater man arrested after threatening tree trimmer with shotgun: CPD

Clearwater Police
WFTS
Clearwater Police
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A dispute of the cutting of a tree escalated quickly on Wednesday in Clearwater, according to police.

Officers arrested an 84-year-old man who threatened a tree trimmer with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun because a tree was being cut down near his mobile home, Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on May 20 in the 100 block of Hampton Road, when police arrived to find Kenneth Leighton Brody, who refused to drop his shotgun initially, telling officers to shoot him, per CPD.

Brody then threw the gun on the ground, as he attempted to get back inside his mobile home.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

'Who wants to slap him?': Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detectives arrested a sixth-grade teacher who is accused of telling a student to slap another student.

Teacher arrested for child abuse at Manatee County middle school, MCSO says

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.