84-year-old Clearwater man arrested after threatening tree trimmer with shotgun: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A dispute of the cutting of a tree escalated quickly on Wednesday in Clearwater, according to police.

Officers arrested an 84-year-old man who threatened a tree trimmer with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun because a tree was being cut down near his mobile home, Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on May 20 in the 100 block of Hampton Road, when police arrived to find Kenneth Leighton Brody, who refused to drop his shotgun initially, telling officers to shoot him, per CPD.

Brody then threw the gun on the ground, as he attempted to get back inside his mobile home.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.