Homeless man sustains burns to half his body: Clearwater Fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a 34-year-old homeless man was hospitalized after sustaining burns to more than half his body.
Authorities said they found accelerant next to open flames in an area where homeless people congregate. Investigators are trying to determine how the incident occurred.
The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.
Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation
When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.
Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation