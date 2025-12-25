Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homeless man sustains burns to half his body: Clearwater Fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a 34-year-old homeless man was hospitalized after sustaining burns to more than half his body.

Authorities said they found accelerant next to open flames in an area where homeless people congregate. Investigators are trying to determine how the incident occurred.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

