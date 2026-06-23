PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Veterans in St. Pete will soon be getting help returning to society.

Later this Summer, construction crews will break ground on a new veterans building on USF Campus in St. Pete.

WATCH: Later this Summer, construction crews will break ground on a new veterans building on USF Campus in St. Pete.

USF moves forward with new student veteran resource center

"It was hard to get connected, didn’t know where to look, felt like a ship without a sail," said Thomas Wells, a veteran at USF St. Pete.

Thomas Wells is a veteran who attends the USF St. Petersburg Campus. He said when he rejoined society, it was difficult.

"It’s an uphill battle for sure and a lot of times you don't want to ask for help, so it’s a humbling experience," said Wells.

He said veteran resources are critical.

"Once you get plugged into a network like this and a community that cares, you realize you’re not alone," said Wells.

That’s why Wells and another veteran named Ryan Spyker are excited about a new building coming to campus.

WFTS

"This is finally long overdue. Finally, a place we can call home," said Spyker.

Spyker said there’s a need for veteran services in the Tampa Bay Area.

"Somewhere that we can go and network with other veterans who are going through the same things and have been through the same things," said Spyker.

USF is moving forward with the new 7,500 square-foot veterans center. It’s going to cost about $7.5 million to build.

It’s replacing a building that was previously flooded by Hurricane Helene.

Administrators at USF said they receive phone calls all the time from students asking for more assistance for veterans.

"They have unique life experience, a unique set of challenges they are experiencing, a unique set of challenges they are experiencing, and they need that wrap around support," said Todd Post, Assistant Director of Veteran Services on the St. Pete Campus.

Post said the new building will provide multiple resources.

"Overall wellness support, academic advising, and career readiness support and overall camaraderie and community," said Post.

Crews are expected to break ground on the new veteran center this Summer…and will open in Fall of 2027.

"Those programs are becoming more prevalent and in dire need so USF is at the forefront of addressing those needs," said Spyker.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.