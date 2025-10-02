Hulk Hogan's family petition to extend window of time to file malpractice suit: Court documents

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Family members of Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, petitioned to extend the window of time in which they can file a malpractice suit, according to court documents.

Hogan's son, Nicholas Bollea, and Hogan's wife, Melanie Sky Daily Bollea, filed the petition, through their attorneys, in the circuit court in Pinellas County on Sept. 30.

The petition asks for an extension of the statute of limitations for the investigation of medical malpractice, which is two years. The document names two hospitals, two medical professionals and "any other applicable health care providers."

If approved, the request would extend the statute of limitations to file a wrongful death claim by 90 days.

The family members have not filed a medical malpractice lawsuit at this time, and none of the named medical professionals or hospitals in the court documents are being accused of any wrongdoing.