Hundreds of bikers gather in Dunedin for 45th annual toy run benefiting foster families

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in Dunedin for the 45th annual Suncoast Brotherhood Toy Run, bringing holiday cheer to foster families across Pinellas County.

The toy run collected toys and donations for children who might not otherwise have gifts under the Christmas tree.

This event specifically targets foster families in the area, working to ensure as many children as possible receive presents during the holiday season.

"It's about the kids. It's all about those who are less fortunate who we can bring joy to," said rider Estibaliz Stommel.

The hundreds of bikers created temporary traffic congestion in the typically quiet Dunedin neighborhood, but local residents embraced the cause.

Bob Moden, who lives nearby, set up a chair outside his home to watch the procession.

"I'm all for that," Moden said. "They all seem to have a good time, so it's very peaceful."

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.