Indian Rocks Beach names Ryan Henderson as new city manager

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — The City of Indian Rocks Beach announced Tuesday Ryan Henderson will become its new city manager, with a start date of Oct. 25, 2025.

“Ryan brings a proven record of municipal leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement,” said Mayor Denise Houseberg. “His experience managing rapid growth while protecting community character aligns with Indian Rocks Beach’s priorities for resilient infrastructure, fiscal stewardship, and exceptional resident services.”

The City of Indian Rocks Beach said Henderson most recently served as city manager in Anna, Texas, where he led multi‑year capital improvement programs, strengthened organizational performance, advanced public safety and parks initiatives.

The commission selected Henderson after a competitive search and interviews that produced four finalists, according to officials.

Henderson is scheduled to meet residents at the city’s annual Hallowfest on Oct. 25 at Kolb Park.