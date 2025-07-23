‘It’s okay to not be okay’: Certification program aims to bring mental health awareness to first responders

LARGO, Fla. — Detective Stephanie Blitz with the Largo Police Department is at the forefront of a crucial conversation about mental health in law enforcement. Reflecting on the challenges faced by first responders, Blitz emphasizes the emotional toll that the profession takes.

“It's extremely hard. You have to emotionally shut it off a little bit,” she shared, as she highlights the pressing need for more open discussions about mental well-being among officers.

Blitz's journey took a significant turn on August 1, 2020, when an incident during duty forced her to confront her emotional resilience.

“My husband and I were both working patrol on afternoon shift. We were headed to go to dinner when the emergency tone went off, indicating an armed individual,” she recalled. Her husband responded first. She was later called in, because she's a crisis negotiator. The urgency of the situation escalated as she heard her husband over the radio say, “Shots fired,” alongside the sound of gunfire being exchanged.

“I kind of had an existential crisis, wondering if my fiancé was okay.”

She had to compartmentalize her emotions as she continued to work the scene.

"I'm running intelligence back and forth, interviewing people. I probably ran a mile back and forth multiple times for a while, I didn't know if he was okay. So the calling comes, you know, this is what I signed up for. I have to step up to the plate and do my job. The emotional stuff gets pushed down and dealt with later," she said.

This experience highlighted the inherent dangers of the job but also brought to light a critical issue within the profession—mental health is often overlooked.

"He's obviously had a lot of trauma PTSD stemming from it, and then, unbeknownst to most people, like I'm in the background, it didn't directly affect me, but it has deeply affected me as well. So his traumas are my traumas, and we just try to face them together," she said.

She and her husband have taken proactive steps to address these challenges not only for themselves but also for their colleagues. She says that both she and her husband have adopted an open stance towards discussing mental health.

“It's okay to not be okay, and seeking professional guidance is a sign of strength.”

That why she joined St. Petersburg College's Applied Mental Health Certificate for First Responders.

Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association President Jonathan Vazquez and Executive Director/General Counsel Sasha Lohn, Esq. contacted St. Petersburg College to create an academic pathway that prioritizes the mental health needs of law enforcement officers. St. Petersburg College developed and implemented the academic pathway, specializing it for first responders.

It is currently in its second year of delivering the Applied Mental Health Certificate for First Responders to cohorts of law enforcement officers.

St. Petersburg College launched it with legislative support from State Rep.Linda Chaney and Sen. Ed Hooper.

The Pepin Family Foundation and Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation have fully funded tuition for the six specialized courses.

Tina Pepin, the Executive Director of the Pepin Family Foundation, says it was a no-brainer to partner with them.

“More officers take their own lives than in the line of duty, and that's just not okay," she said.

Pepin noted the importance of incorporating mental health and wellness into the foundation's mission.

"It's really important that we protect those who protect us on a daily basis."

According to Pepin, the initiative plays an essential role in the foundation’s ongoing mission.

"This program is another way for us to give back, and serving those who serve has been our tagline for a very long time. We're putting our money where our mouths are, to be honest," Pepin added.

Looking ahead, the foundation aims to expand the program to serve more officers and potentially extend its outreach to other first responders.

"As the population in Tampa grows, we need to keep up with public safety. I think that goes back to offering this to as many first responders as we can to help continue strengthening our community," Pepin stated.

Meantime, Detective Blitz knows how she plans to continue her mission helping first responders. She's set to cross the stage at graduation with other officers from agencies throughout Tampa Bay.

She, along with St. Pete PD Detective Rachel Hunter, has created a challenge coin symbolizing unity among first responders.

One side reads: "First to respond. Last to ask for help." The other side reads: "We fight as a family; you are never alone."

“In this family, we don't fight alone,” she explained.

The coin serves as a reminder that there’s help available, and it's a step towards fostering a culture of openness.

“We've had calls from out of state trying to buy the coin as well. It's a reminder that there’s help out there,” she adds.

Blitz is determined to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in law enforcement.

“Behind the badge, we’re all people. We all cry, we hurt, we bleed just like everybody else,” she stated.

She hopes that by sharing her story, she can inspire fellow officers to seek help and encourage a more supportive environment within the department.

As the conversation continues, she hopes that the narrative surrounding mental health in law enforcement shifts towards one of strength, resilience, and understanding.