JJ Gandy's prepares to reopen this summer under new ownership

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Big news for fans of the popular dessert location JJ Gandy’s in Palm Harbor. After closing late last year, there are now plans to reopen.

As you walk through the front door, it’s hard to believe the bakery has been closed for the past six months. From the newspaper clippings to the signs to the menu, everything has been perfectly preserved.

Rob Marvenko said it’s amazing how many people still come to the door every day looking to buy pies, one of the many reasons why he decided to reopen JJ Gandy’s, a staple in the Palm Harbor community since 1982.

“It actually became sort of a tradition, when we came into town, hit Clearwater Beach, we would say, ‘lets go to JJ Gandy’s, grab a key lime pie,’” said Marvenko.

Like so many families across Tampa Bay, Rob was surprised to hear late last year that the bakery founders, the Schmidt family, were closing their doors for retirement.

“Just like everybody else, I was a bit saddened. I started to look into it, and I got in touch with the owners, ‘I’d love to talk with you about the possibility of keeping this place alive,’” said Marvenko.

From the pie pans to the boxes to the ovens, everything about the bakery is still in place.

“I’ll tell you I know my way around a kitchen, I’ve always had interest in restaurants, I’ve worked in restaurants and bakeries and things like that,” said Marvenko. “And my theory is, if it isn’t broken, why fix it, right? So I just think with something that has been around for such a long time, 40 plus years, these people knew what they were doing.”

However, Rob said that if he was going to continue JJ Gandy’s brand, he needed the secret recipes. With more than 1.4 million pies sold, customers will know the difference.

“I wanted to make exactly what they made over the years, so when they presented me that book, of course, I opened a safety deposit box for it,” said Marvenko. “Many people have said to me when people tasted the pie, I’ve been working in my own kitchen, and they say, ‘Hey Rob, you got this, it’s perfect.’”

Looking through an old scrapbook, Rob can’t wait to start adding new memories to this iconic bakery while honoring those who came before him.

“A lot of people have been reaching out to me, and they have been super nice, and I thank you for that, just telling me how pleased they are that I’ve stepped up to the plate and want to bring this brand back to the community,” said Marvenko.

JJ Gandy’s is expected to reopen later this summer.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.