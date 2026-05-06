St. Petersburg man arrested on child pornography charges: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg police arrested a 64-year-old man after investigators said they found illegal videos during an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force investigation.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), detectives with the ICAC arrested 65-year-old Raymond Bourque on Wednesday morning following a tip.
Police said Bourque is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of sexual activities involving animals.
2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.
2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police