Largo man accused of using e-bike as getaway vehicle in armed robbery of 2 Clearwater banks

A Largo man faces up to 20 years in federal prison following an arrest on a bank robbery charge, according to officials.

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced Friday the arrest and filing of a criminal complaint, charging Shannon Luster with bank robbery.

According to the complaint, Luster robbed two banks in Clearwater at gunpoint.

Court documents state Luster robbed the first bank on Nov. 5, 2025, and the second one on Dec. 9, while in disguise with a hat, sunglasses, and carrying a laptop bag hiding his firearm.

According to the complaint, Luster used an e-bike as his getaway vehicle, after entering the banks, pointing his guns at the bankers, and demanding "he be taken to the tills where he stole thousands of dollars..." before leaving the scene.

An investigation into the robberies led law enforcement to locating the firearm and laptop bag in a dumpster near Luster’s house, per the complaint. Investigators also said at Luster's house, they recovered the e-bike, clothing they believe were worn during the robberies, and some of the cash stolen.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clearwater Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yara Dodin.