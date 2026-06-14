ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete City Council has voted against adding more residential parking options in neighborhoods like Historic Kenwood.

WATCH: St. Pete council rejects plan for more residential parking in historic neighborhoods

St. Pete council rejects plan for more residential parking in neighborhoods

Residents say it is difficult to find parking, especially with tourists parking on neighborhood streets, and they want more options.

Business owners say tourist parking in those areas is important to bring more customers to their businesses in Saint Pete.

This comes after a possible increase in parking prices at St. Pete Beach.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.