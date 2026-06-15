Race Amity Day brings together community in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Clearwater to celebrate friendship across differences for Race Amity Day.

The event was held at the Clearwater Baha’i Center and hosted by the Advocates for Race Amity in Pinellas County, with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes serving as one of the emcees.

The celebration featured African drumming, storytelling by Tampa Bay historians, and advocacy from local nonprofits, highlighting cultures and arts from across the region.

National Race Amity Day was established in 1957 and is observed on the second Sunday of June each year.