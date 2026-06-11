Largo police chief Mike Loux to retire after 35 years

ST. PETE, Fla. — Largo Police Chief Mike Loux will retire in Jan. 2027, marking 35 years of service with the department.
Loux began his career in 1992 as a telecommunicator, later graduating from the police academy and becoming an officer in 1995. He served in various roles before being appointed chief in 2023.
The City of Largo will conduct a recruitment process to select the department’s next leader, with Loux continuing in his role until his retirement on Jan. 28, 2027.
Pasco mother asks county to keep roadside memorial honoring son killed in crash
A Pasco County mother is asking county leaders not to remove a roadside memorial honoring her 4-year-old son, who was killed in a crash.
Pasco mother asks county to keep roadside memorial honoring son killed in crash