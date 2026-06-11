Largo police chief Mike Loux to retire after 35 years

ST. PETE, Fla. — Largo Police Chief Mike Loux will retire in Jan. 2027, marking 35 years of service with the department.

Loux began his career in 1992 as a telecommunicator, later graduating from the police academy and becoming an officer in 1995. He served in various roles before being appointed chief in 2023.

The City of Largo will conduct a recruitment process to select the department’s next leader, with Loux continuing in his role until his retirement on Jan. 28, 2027.