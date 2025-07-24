Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting victim with crowbar: St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said they arrested a man after he attacked a long-time acquaintance near a St. Petersburg home early Thursday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 3:30 a.m., the victim was sleeping at home on 10th Street North when Victor Taylor Love, 63, rode his bike to the house and started yelling outside of the victim's bedroom window.

According to police, when the victim went to the window, Love punched through the glass and stabbed him in the hand. The victim then ran to a neighbor's home while Love continued to hit the person with a crowbar.

Police said they found Love hiding in the backyard, where he was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

The victim was hospitalized and has since been released.