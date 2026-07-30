Man charged with murder after victim dies from attack at St. Pete park: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police have charged a man with first-degree murder after the victim he attacked at a park died from his injuries, authorities said.

D’Eauary Thurman, 49, who was listed as a transient, was arrested for the crime on Tuesday.

Thurman had been charged with attempted murder by the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) for the July 6 attack at Bartlett Park before the charge was upgraded when the victim died.

Police officials said while the victim was lying on a picnic table bench at Bartlett Park at about 6:25 a.m., when Thurman approached him and began to “punch, kick and stomp” the victim, a report stated.

The attack left the victim disfigured, the report noted.

Thurman then stole something from the victim’s backpack and put it into his pocket,

Thurman then left the area on foot after casually filling a water bottle at a water fountain, officials said.

The victim had been listed in critical condition at Bayfront Trauma ER.

A witness positively identified Thurman as the suspect and surveillance video of the attack was obtained, the report stated.

Thurman was charged additionally with robbery.

He is being held at Pinellas County Jail on no bond.