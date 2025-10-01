Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in Tarpon Springs: TSPD

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 41-year-old New Port Richey man was killed Tuesday night after being struck by two vehicles while crossing US19 near Tarpon Avenue, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD).

Officers said Brandon Posey exited a vehicle in the southbound lanes and ran east across the northbound lanes, where he was not in a crosswalk and traffic had a green light.

A black BMW traveling northbound struck Posey, knocking him to the ground, and a gray Ford SUV then ran over him. Police said both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, and impairment was not a factor.