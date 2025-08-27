Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas County

Man faces multiple charges, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon: Pinellas Park Police

Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
The Pinellas Park Police Department said a man was arrested in a violent domestic and sexual battery case.

Police said they responded to an in-progress domestic disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of 76th Ave. N. on Aug. 27.

Authorities said they forced entry into a locked bedroom where both 49-year-old Christopher Robison and the 19-year-old female victim were located.

The report said over the course of several hours, Robison physically assaulted the victim, threatened her with a firearm and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Police said Robison also sexually battered the victim while in possession of, or having immediate access to, a firearm.

Robison was arrested and charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

