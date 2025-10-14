Man found passed out in Rolls-Royce with various illegal drugs: St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a man was arrested after police found him asleep in his car with various illegal drugs in plain view.

Police reported being called to a man who appeared to be passed out in a Rolls-Royce with the car door open in a parking lot in the 200 block of 73rd Avenue North.

SPPD said officers arrived to find 23-year-old Eric Stallings asleep in his car, with various illegal drugs in plain view.

After further investigation, officers also discovered multiple guns and knives.

Police arrested Stalling, and he is now facing multiple drug-related charges.