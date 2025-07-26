CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater said Friday evening, a mobile home at the Bay Aristocrat Mobile Home Park caught fire after being struck by lightning.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews quickly responded and contained the damage to the roof area, battling the fire amid additional lightning in the sky.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
WATCH: Mobile home catches fire after being struck by lightning
