21-year-old motorcyclist dies after being struck by cargo van in St. Pete: SPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — Investigators are looking into a fatal two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in St. Pete just before midnight on Sunday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPD) said the motorcyclist was fatally injured at 18th Avenue South and Quincy Street South on April 19.

SPD said 21-year-old Trevor Allen Fritz of Gulfport was riding a black 2020 Harley Davidson Iron 200 motorcycle eastbound on 18th Avenue South when a westbound silver 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 Cargo Van attempted to make a left turn onto Quincy Street South.

Police said the van entered the path of the motorcyclist, hitting him in the process. Fritz was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died of injuries.

The van driver remained on scene following the crash, per SPD.

The investigation is ongoing.