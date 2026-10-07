Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of U.S. 19 in Pinellas: FDOT

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19 has closed all southbound lanes in Pinellas County, transportation officials said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and 38th Avenue North, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
All southbound lanes are closed.
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County