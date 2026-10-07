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Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of U.S. 19 in Pinellas: FDOT

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PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19 has closed all southbound lanes in Pinellas County, transportation officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and 38th Avenue North, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

All southbound lanes are closed.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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