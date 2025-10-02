New St. Pete night market aims to boost local small businesses

ST. PETE, Fla. — Small businesses in downtown St. Petersburg are hoping a new monthly night market will become a tradition that draws the community together and supports local vendors.

The first event wrapped up Wednesday evening downtown, featuring handmade goods, art, food, and live music.

“Just to have a sense of community where everyone can just be together, all different types of people, you know, all different walks of life being together,” said Danielle, co-owner of Alpha Maui.

The market is organized by St. Pete Is Super Cool, a grassroots advertising firm that previously hosted Sunday markets at Ferg’s. CEO Kody Roussert said the shift to midweek occurred after the company lost business during the football season.

“The market's been well received by downtown, and I think the community really likes, you know, the spot and they like having local vendors in a local place that they can go inside, get a little AC, get some food, get some drinks, and then come outside and shop locally,” said Roussert.

Ferg’s owner, Mark Ferguson, who saw business drop after the Rays moved games to Tampa following hurricane damage at Tropicana Field, said he hopes new team ownership will bring more energy and crowds to St. Pete.

“I think they are going to bring new energy, I think they are going to bring excitement, I think they are going to bring a lot of entertainment,” Ferguson said.

Meanwhile, other vendors urged residents to keep supporting local events. “Markets like this survive when the community supports, comes out, enjoys us, gives us business,” Danielle said. “I tell everybody in a heartbeat, we're not Walmart, we're not, you know. Everyone is trying to pay the bills, you know, get through the next day. So, support us, support your people. We're all in it together.”

The night market will be held on the first Wednesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ferg’s in downtown St. Petersburg.