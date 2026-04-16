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One man killed in St. Pete Shooting: SPPD

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ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) officials said the fatal shooting occurred shortly before midnight outside in the 800 block of 14th Avenue South.

There were two adult male victims.

One man was killed.

A second man was wounded and is being treated.
SPPD detectives are investigating.

Any additional information will be released later this morning, police officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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