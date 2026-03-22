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One woman dead, two others hospitalized after Coquina Key house fire: SPFR

An 18-year-old woman died, while two other occupants were hospitalized with injuries.
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Jon Stimets
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and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is dead and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in the Coquina Key area on Sunday, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).

Crews responded to a residential structure fire on Neptune Drive SE around 3:30 a.m., where they found a single-story home with heavy fire and occupants inside, according to a news release.

Three of the occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One, an 18-year-old woman, died from her injuries, SPFR said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said its Major Crime Unit is involved and an arson investigator was on scene.

More updates to this story will be provided as they are made available.

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