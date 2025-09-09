Orlando CEO Nirav Pandya arrested in $191,948 embezzlement case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nirav Jayant Pandya was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with grand theft and embezzlement after a Pinellas County complaint alleged that he diverted $191,947.75 in company funds while serving as CEO of an St. Pete-based company.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators say the 49-year-old Pandya altered invoices and submitted them for company payment, then received reimbursements to his personal account over roughly a yearlong period in 2024–2025. The complaint alleges the funds were used for personal items and services, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets, a water softener for his home and private flights for him and his family.

The affidavit also stated an invoice for $134,550, which Pandya claimed to have paid, was not actually paid by him. Original records indicate discrepancies, suggesting that the company paid the amount, according to the arrest affidavit.

St. Petersburg police booked Pandya and no bond was set at the time. The case is pending in Pinellas County circuit court.