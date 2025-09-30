Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pedestrian attempts to cross highway, hit and killed by SUV: FHP

FHP crash.png
WFTS
FHP crash.png
Posted
and last updated

LARGO, Fla. — A 43-year-old St. Petersburg man died after being struck by a car while crossing the highway on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 65-year-old Largo man, was going southbound on U.S. 19 just after 10:30 p.m. when it exited onto Ulmerton Road.

While making a left turn, the car hit the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the highway.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Clearwater takes step toward creating public electric utility as Duke Energy pushes back

Clearwater leaders are considering a historic move: severing ties with Duke Energy and establishing a city-run public utility.

Clearwater takes step toward creating public electric utility as Duke Energy pushes back

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.