Pedestrian attempts to cross highway, hit and killed by SUV: FHP

LARGO, Fla. — A 43-year-old St. Petersburg man died after being struck by a car while crossing the highway on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers said a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 65-year-old Largo man, was going southbound on U.S. 19 just after 10:30 p.m. when it exited onto Ulmerton Road.
While making a left turn, the car hit the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the highway.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Clearwater takes step toward creating public electric utility as Duke Energy pushes back
Clearwater leaders are considering a historic move: severing ties with Duke Energy and establishing a city-run public utility.