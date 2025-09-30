Pedestrian attempts to cross highway, hit and killed by SUV: FHP

LARGO, Fla. — A 43-year-old St. Petersburg man died after being struck by a car while crossing the highway on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 65-year-old Largo man, was going southbound on U.S. 19 just after 10:30 p.m. when it exited onto Ulmerton Road.

While making a left turn, the car hit the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the highway.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.