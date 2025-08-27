Person dies in Pinellas County boating crash, sheriff’s office investigating

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a deadly boating incident on Wednesday.
According to PCSO, one adult was the only occupant of the vessel involved in the crash. The boater was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story.
