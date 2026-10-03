Pickup truck catches fire on Howard Frankland Bridge after mechanical issue: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck caught fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Saturday morning following a mechanical issue, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers responded around 10:10 a.m. to a Chevrolet pickup truck that was on fire near mile marker 36 on northbound Interstate 275.
According to FHP, the fire was caused by a mechanical problem with the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The incident occurred on the Howard Frankland Bridge and prompted a response from emergency crews. Heavy smoke briefly slowed traffic on the bridge near the fire.
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