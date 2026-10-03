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Pickup truck catches fire on Howard Frankland Bridge after mechanical issue: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported after a Chevy pickup caught fire on the northbound bridge.
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Florida Highway Patrol
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Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck caught fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Saturday morning following a mechanical issue, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers responded around 10:10 a.m. to a Chevrolet pickup truck that was on fire near mile marker 36 on northbound Interstate 275.

According to FHP, the fire was caused by a mechanical problem with the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on the Howard Frankland Bridge and prompted a response from emergency crews. Heavy smoke briefly slowed traffic on the bridge near the fire.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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