Pickup truck catches fire on Howard Frankland Bridge after mechanical issue: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck caught fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Saturday morning following a mechanical issue, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers responded around 10:10 a.m. to a Chevrolet pickup truck that was on fire near mile marker 36 on northbound Interstate 275.

According to FHP, the fire was caused by a mechanical problem with the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on the Howard Frankland Bridge and prompted a response from emergency crews. Heavy smoke briefly slowed traffic on the bridge near the fire.