St. Pete prepares for busy weekend as Rays playoff game, Rowdies match and Oktoberfest draw crowds

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFTS) — With so many big events happening in the Tampa Bay Area this weekend, many people will be heading to St. Pete!

Kirsten Hutchings works at a thrift shop near Tropicana Field and said she’s gearing up for a busy weekend.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

ST. PETE GEARS UP FOR BIG SPORTS WEEKEND

"Before this whole 16 hundred used to not have much foot traffic, and now, we are all up and running, so we are definitely excited and here for it," said Hutchings.

Fans will gather for the first playoff game between the Rays and the Yankees, but that’s not the only big event in St. Pete. The Rowdies have a game on Saturday and people will be able to enjoy an Oktoberfest event at the St. Pete Pier.

Local leaders are expecting over 40,000 people to spend the weekend in St. Pete.

Local business owners said business has been a little slow lately, but they are excited for things to pick up.

"Especially now that we are not fully in season yet, so having more events is great for local businesses, getting the rest of our local residents out is awesome," said Hutchings.

"When you have a game on a Saturday night, you’re definitely going to get an influx of business before and after the game," said Joshua Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who works at a restaurant called Noble Tavern in St. Pete, said it will be a weekend to remember.

"We are always excited for Rays games but especially excited now that we are in the playoffs and we are playing the yankees, so super exciting," said Gonzalez.

But with so many people in the area, safety is also on everyone’s mind.

WFTS

"We are going to try to provide a safe environment, the officers, everybody…it's all hands on deck," said Michael Kovacsev.

Kovacsev of the St. Pete Police Department said the crowd will be spread out across downtown, so preparation is critical.

"This weekend is going to be extremely challenging when it comes to parking and traffic, we want everyone to come down early," said Kovacsev.

He said more than 100 officers will be deployed downtown to keep everyone safe, and the department will also use drones.

"Kind of see where the traffic goes, see where crowds are, it kind of gives us an eye in the sky to be able to shift things, to get a better idea of where our resources our needed," said Kovacsev.

Hutchings said she’s looking forward to the police presence.

"Safety is always a big priority, so if it increases pedestrian safety, we are all about it," said Hutchings.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.